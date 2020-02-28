Home

Incarnation of Our Lord Catholic Church
617 Pierce St
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Church
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
Dorothy Zabrecky Obituary
Dorothy (Szakmeister) Zabrecky, 88, of Coopersburg, passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Volko) Szakmeister. She is survived by her children: Eleanor Franges, of Barto; William Zabrecky, of Hellertown; a sister: Eleanor, and her husband Alfred, of Bethlehem; 5 grandchildren: Lauren, Christopher, Nicholas, Alita and Michael. A funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Church, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 at 11 AM, all are welcome to visit beginning at 10AM. Internment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, in Bethlehem, PA. Contributions may be made in her memory to, St. Frances Center for Renewal, 395 Bridle Path Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To leave online condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020
