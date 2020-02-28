|
Dorothy (Szakmeister) Zabrecky, 88, of Coopersburg, passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Volko) Szakmeister. She is survived by her children: Eleanor Franges, of Barto; William Zabrecky, of Hellertown; a sister: Eleanor, and her husband Alfred, of Bethlehem; 5 grandchildren: Lauren, Christopher, Nicholas, Alita and Michael. A funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Church, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 at 11 AM, all are welcome to visit beginning at 10AM. Internment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, in Bethlehem, PA. Contributions may be made in her memory to, St. Frances Center for Renewal, 395 Bridle Path Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To leave online condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020