Douglas A. Stout, 67, of Pottstown, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Heckman) Stout for 22 years. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Albert and Fay (Kline) Stout. Doug was employed as a Rail Road Yardmaster until retiring from Norfolk-Southern after 36 years. A U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he served on the U.S.S. Enterprise. He was a Past President of the North End Republican Club, Allentown and a current trustee of the Keystone Fire Co., Boyertown.
Surviving with his wife, Brenda, are sons, Bill of Allentown and Chris of Hellertown; a sister, Sharon Schultz, and brothers John and David, all of Bethlehem; four grandsons, Owen, Harry, Geno and Logan.
There will be no services in accordance with Doug's wishes. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019