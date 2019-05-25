Douglas C. Gutekunst, 79, of Fullerton died Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. He was the husband of Phyllis (Keim) Gutekunst. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on August 31, 2018. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Thomas C. and Grace (Edmonds) Gutekunst. A 1957 graduate of Allentown High School, he also attended the Baum Art School. Douglas retired in 2002 after 38 years of service from Alstom Power, Easton, formerly known as Ingersoll Rand. He started as a fitter-welder, retiring as a production planner, which included travel across the United States and Europe. In the late 1960's, Douglas founded Gutekunst Fabricators, Fullerton where he built race cars for over 20 years. He was a former member of the Sports Car Club of America, the Warhampton Motor Club and the Town and Country Sports Car Club. A 32nd Degree Mason of Porter Lodge #284, Douglas received his 50 year pin in 2017. A talented artist and calligrapher, Douglas prepared certificates for various boy scout troops over the years. Survivors: Wife; daughter, Charlet Sherman of Middleboro, MA; sons, Douglas C. Gutekunst, Jr. husband of DeeAnn of Rogers, AK; Thomas Gutekunst husband of Kris of Newfoundland; step-son, Russell Patterson of Corning, NY; brother, Thomas Gutekunst husband of Pat of Wescosville; sister, Barbara Smith of Schnecksville; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; dog, Katie and 4 cats. He was predeceased by his beloved black lab, Mr. BeeJay.Services: Funeral Service 2:00PM Wednesday in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com. Call 1 to 2:00PM Wednesday in the funeral home.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom in memory of Douglas's love for animals, 1049 MacArthur Road, P.O. Box 424, Whitehall, PA 18052 or St. John's U.C.C., Fullerton, 575 Grape St., Whitehall, PA 18052. Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary