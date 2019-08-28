|
Douglas J. Briody, 48, of Slatington, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was raised by his mother Mary Deily and Richard Deily, Jr., along with his late father Dennis Briody and Joanne Briody. He graduated from Northampton Area High School in 1988. Doug loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. An exceptional craftsman, he worked on home repairs and improvements for many years with his brother, Eston. Doug had a passion for cars and restored a classic 1967 Chevy II Nova from the ground up. He also had a soft spot for cats, and he could often be found tending to the strays around his home. Doug loved antiques, fireworks, cutting firewood, and keeping busy. He always had a project going somewhere. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Aubrie Briody; his son, Adam Snyder; his granddaughter, Paige Snyder; his parents, Mary Deily, Richard Deily, Jr., and Joanne Briody; his siblings, Patricia Schaffer and her husband Todd, Eston Deily and his wife Pam, Adam Briody and his wife Tracy, Anthony Briody and his wife Jeanette, Dennis Schall, Jr. and his wife Krista, and Adrienne Briody-Miller; his grandparents, Richard Sr. and Gertrude Deily; and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Dennis Briody. Services will be 11:00 am Friday August 30, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, where his viewings will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday and 10:00 to 10:45 am Friday.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019