Home

POWERED BY

Services
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Briody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas J. Briody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas J. Briody Obituary
Douglas J. Briody, 48, of Slatington, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was raised by his mother Mary Deily and Richard Deily, Jr., along with his late father Dennis Briody and Joanne Briody. He graduated from Northampton Area High School in 1988. Doug loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. An exceptional craftsman, he worked on home repairs and improvements for many years with his brother, Eston. Doug had a passion for cars and restored a classic 1967 Chevy II Nova from the ground up. He also had a soft spot for cats, and he could often be found tending to the strays around his home. Doug loved antiques, fireworks, cutting firewood, and keeping busy. He always had a project going somewhere. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Aubrie Briody; his son, Adam Snyder; his granddaughter, Paige Snyder; his parents, Mary Deily, Richard Deily, Jr., and Joanne Briody; his siblings, Patricia Schaffer and her husband Todd, Eston Deily and his wife Pam, Adam Briody and his wife Tracy, Anthony Briody and his wife Jeanette, Dennis Schall, Jr. and his wife Krista, and Adrienne Briody-Miller; his grandparents, Richard Sr. and Gertrude Deily; and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Dennis Briody. Services will be 11:00 am Friday August 30, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, where his viewings will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday and 10:00 to 10:45 am Friday.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now