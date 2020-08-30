Douglas T.Passaro, age 59, of Whitehall, passed away suddenly on Aug. 25, 2020 in his home.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Gordon and Joyce (Knute) Passaro.
Doug was an avid Billiards player and had his own Pool Hall. Professionally, Doug was a School Bus Driver for Parkland School District. He also drove medications for Pine Grove Pharmacy, PTI and for the railroad workers of Norfolk Southern.
Doug is survived by his brothers; Dan and David, sister; Denine, nieces; Jillian and Stacy, nephews; Dan and Tony and great niece Emma. He is also survived by Carmen, Fifi and Nadia.
Services for Doug will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com