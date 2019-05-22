Douglas W. Files, 86, of Nazareth, died on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, PA. Born April 5, 1933 in Mason City, Iowa, he was the son of the late Wade and Dorothy Files. He was the beloved husband of Judith S. Files for 41 years.Doug was a Marine Naval Aviator earning the rank of Captain during the Korean War. He completed his Bachelors of Science from NC State and taught high school in Carey, NC. He flew commercial planes for United Airlines from 1966 to 1993, retiring as Captain. During this time he substitute taught at Neshaminy School District in Lower Bucks County, PA. Doug was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, a tutor at Project Easton and a Penn State Master Gardener.Surviving along with his wife, Judith, are sons, Dr. Douglas Daniel Files (Kathy), Washington Crossing, PA; Charles Warner Files(Nancy), Perkasie, PA; daughters, Ann Mari Butz (Damian),Larksville, PA and Susan Elizabeth Nestor (Robert), Wilton, CT; a brother Donald Files (Nancy), Concord, NC; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Christopher in 1993.A Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 100 E. Beil Avenue, Nazareth, PA. Calling hours will be 10 to 11 AM prior to the service at church. Internment with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth. Arrangements are under the care of Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church or Project Easton, both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary