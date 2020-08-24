1/1
Drena Jean Moll
Drena J. Moll, 71, of Maxatawny Township, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Allentown, Drena was a daughter of the late Wayne L. and Mae L. (Kline) Moll.

Ms Moll was employed 45 years until her retirement, first for M. W. Wood Company, then SODEXO, as Director of Food Service, recently retiring from Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township.

Drena was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Class of 1966, and received an Associate's Degree, in Dietary Science from Penn State University, State College, PA.

Drena enjoyed collecting Longaberger Baskets, supporting Penn State Football, enjoyed visiting Gettysburg and learning about civil war history, and attending hot air balloon festivals. She also enjoyed researching and recording family history, and spending time with her family.

SURVIVORS: Drena is survived by brothers: Leon C., husband of Arlene C. (Crumrine) Moll, Newmanstown, Lebanon County; Paul W., husband of Marcia (Heister) Moll, Fleetwood. Other survivors include: nieces: Kyle A. (Moll), wife of Chris M. Lainhoff, Strasburg, Lancaster County; Kelsey R. (Moll), wife of Michael J. Thorley, Myerstown, Lebanon County; Kendra M. (Moll), wife of Ryan M. Peugh, Newmanstown, Mary J. L. Galantino, Kutztown; Sarah R. (Moll), wife of Tyler Seidel, Mount Joy, Lancaster County; nephew, Colin T. Moll; great nieces: Shea B. Thorley, Margaret M. Lainhoff; great nephew: Weston Seidel. Long-time friend Joseph E. Paulus, Allentown; best friend and support, Michelle C. (Priori) Galantino, Kutztown.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. outsdoors at Hope Lutheran Church 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers, with her brother, The Reverend Leon C. Moll, officiating. Interment in New Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Rockland Township. There will be a viewing a Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, and again on Thursday, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. In keeping with proper safety precautions masks and social distancing will be required.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family request contributions be made in Drena's memory to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, B34, Leesport, PA 19533, or Visiting Angels, 40 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangments. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

1 entry
August 23, 2020
To the Moll family,
My condolences on the passing of Drena, she was such a nice lady. Got to know her when she worked with my mother Joyce, many years ago. Always laughing, smiling and showing concern for others.

Kim (Arnold) Albrecht
Friend
