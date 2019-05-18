Dru A. Fiorot, 62, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home.She was born in Staten Island, NY, a daughter of the late James and Marlyse (Vere) McCormack, Jr.Dru received her Bachelor's Degree from Manhattan College, class of 1978, in Political Science. She was an Underwriting Auditor; and retired from Chubb Insurance as an Assistant Vice President in 2012. She volunteered at the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton.Dru is survived by a sister Daragh McAuley and husband Joseph of Sayreville, NJ; a brother James McCormack III and wife Jeannine of Bethlehem Twp.; nieces Kristin Dwyer, Nikki McCormack, Brianna McCormack; nephews Joseph McAuley, and James McAuley.Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp), followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dru's memory may be made to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA, 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary