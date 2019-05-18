Home

More Obituaries for Dru Fiorot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dru Fiorot

Dru Fiorot Obituary
Dru A. Fiorot, 62, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home.She was born in Staten Island, NY, a daughter of the late James and Marlyse (Vere) McCormack, Jr.Dru received her Bachelor's Degree from Manhattan College, class of 1978, in Political Science. She was an Underwriting Auditor; and retired from Chubb Insurance as an Assistant Vice President in 2012. She volunteered at the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton.Dru is survived by a sister Daragh McAuley and husband Joseph of Sayreville, NJ; a brother James McCormack III and wife Jeannine of Bethlehem Twp.; nieces Kristin Dwyer, Nikki McCormack, Brianna McCormack; nephews Joseph McAuley, and James McAuley.Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp), followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dru's memory may be made to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA, 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019
