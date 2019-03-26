Home

Dury C. Diehl Jr.

Dury C. Diehl Jr. Obituary
Dury C. Diehl, Jr., of Upper Saucon Twp., passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Arden Courts of Allentown. He and his wife, Sandra M. (Hrincevich) Diehl, shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Dury C. Diehl, Sr. and Teresa (Plessel) Diehl. Dury was a graduate of Allen High School. He worked as a mason contractor and was the owner of Dury Diehl, Jr., Inc. for many years. Dury was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown and loved to bike and exercise. Survivors: his loving wife, Sandra; sister, Joanne Wendling and her husband Robert of Allentown; niece, Kim Ellis and nephew, Michael Wendling. Services: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sassy Massey Smiles Foundation, PO Box 198, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019
