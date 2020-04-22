Dyke McCarty, 91, MAJ (RET) USAF / Professor Emeritus, died at home in the Moravian Villages, Bethlehem, PA April 17, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1928 to Oscar and Nina McCarty in Kokomo, IN, and raised in Tipton, IN. Dyke served in the United States Army from 1947-1949 then went on to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY (1953). He attended the USMA from 1949-1953 where he was commissioned into the USAF and received his MBA at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright Patterson AFB Dayton, OH (1960). During his service in the United States Air Force, from 1953-1971, including a tour in Vietnam from 1966 – 1967, Dyke was awarded the Air Medal, Bronze Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He later became a Professor and Department Head at the Air Force Institute of Technology (WPAFB) from 1971 - 1995. Dyke was predeceased by his wife Mildred Ann McCarty and is survived by his children Patrick (Sandra) McCarty of Michigan, Amy McCarty of Ohio, Margaret Anne (Robert) Hamberger of Florida as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his companion Janet Brandt. Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.