Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Sillett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan J. Sillett


2001 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan J. Sillett Obituary
Dylan J. Sillett, 19, of Slatington, passed away on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born on February 14, 2001, in Allentown, PA, he was the loving son of James P. and Jaime L. (Wolf) Sillett, with whom he resided. Dylan was a 2019 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School. He worked alongside with his father in their family business. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed skateboarding with his friends.

Survivors: in addition to his loving parents James P. and Jaime L., he is survived by his brother Devon A. Davies; his nanny Sarah Barrall; maternal grandfather Warren Wolf and his wife Susan, of Indiana; and several other family members and friends.

Services: a Celebration of Life service will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -