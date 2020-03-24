|
|
Dylan J. Sillett, 19, of Slatington, passed away on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born on February 14, 2001, in Allentown, PA, he was the loving son of James P. and Jaime L. (Wolf) Sillett, with whom he resided. Dylan was a 2019 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School. He worked alongside with his father in their family business. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed skateboarding with his friends.
Survivors: in addition to his loving parents James P. and Jaime L., he is survived by his brother Devon A. Davies; his nanny Sarah Barrall; maternal grandfather Warren Wolf and his wife Susan, of Indiana; and several other family members and friends.
Services: a Celebration of Life service will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020