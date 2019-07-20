E. Richard Gordon, 86, of Allentown died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy S. (Salvino) Gordon. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Abraham and Henrietta (Sokol) Gordon. After attending Central High School, Philadelphia, he graduated from Gratz College, Melrose Park in 1953. Richard furthered his education at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania graduating in 1956. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and served in the reserves. In the late 1960's, Richard put his business skills to the test, when he joined his father-in-law, the late Sydney West in the family business, Royal Furniture, Emmaus. He retired in 2008 and passed the torch to the 3rd generation, his son, Arthur Gordon. He was an active member of Congregation Keneseth Israel, Allentown. Richard was a loving husband, devoted father, cherished Pop Pop, loyal brother and faithful friend.



Survivors: Wife; children, Dr. Amie wife of Dr. Jeff Langbein of Richboro, Arthur husband of Elizabeth Gordon of Allentown, Francine wife of Brent Stanley of New Tripoli; sister, Doris wife of James Martin of Washington D.C.; beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca, Michael, Zachary, Emma and Katie. Richard was predeceased by his son, William Cantwell who died February 20, 2016.



Viewing 10 to 11:30AM Monday in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown.



Service: Funeral Service Noon Monday in the funeral home.



Visitation: Immediately following the interment on Monday at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Allentown, friends and family are invited to the family residence. Visitation will also occur at the family residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 8:00PM. See additional information at www.jsburkholder.com.



Contributions: Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019