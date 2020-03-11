Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map

E. Ruth Scheirer

E. Ruth Scheirer Obituary
E. Ruth Scheirer, 93, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020. Her husband of 73 years, Charles H. Scheirer, died in 2018. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of George M. and Eva Olivia (Andrews) Barthold.

She is survived by four daughters, Shirley Stauffer of Bethlehem, Gloria (Stephen) Drofitz of Wappingers Falls, NY, Joyce (John) Livermon of Walnutport, and Dolores (David) Blum of Whitehall; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. The last of ten children, she was predeceased by 7 sisters and 2 brothers.

Services will be at noon on Saturday, March 14, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. Saturday until service time.

In lieu of flowers. memorials may be sent to Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020
