TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616

Earl B. Lynn

Earl B. Lynn Obituary
Earl B. Lynn, 96, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Marion L. (Haines) Lynn. Born in Catawissa, Columbia Co., PA, he was the son of the late Luther and Evelyn (Bowen) Lynn. He was a member of Cedar UCC, Allentown. Since 1964, Earl owned E.B. Lynn Oil Co. which he continued his business into the late 1990's. He was a member since 1980 and past president of Porters Lake hunting and fishing club, where he could enjoy hunting and being outdoors.

Earl served 40 years as a volunteer at the Allentown Fair and former president and chairman on the Board of Directors for Lehigh County Agriculture Society.

He was on the Governors Advisory Board for Fish and Wildlife, and Joint planning commission of Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Survivors: Son Jeffrey E. of Allentown; daughters Jenny L. Long of Hamburg, Rebecca J. Lynn and her fiancé Ken Smith of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Doyle Lynn.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, March 20 at Cedar Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made to Cedar UCC.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020
