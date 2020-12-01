Earl Dallas Ruch, 83 of Northampton, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Easton, PA. Born August 19, 1937 in Hanover Township, he was the son of the late Dallas and Miriam (Heckman) Ruch. He was the husband of Jean (Henning) Ruch. Earl was an active member of St. John's UCC-Howertown where he was a church council member. He was also a member of the fellowship circle and proudly sang on the choir. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Penncoachman Camping Organization.



Earl worked as a welding supervisor for the Fuller Co., Catasauqua, PA, for over 44 years until his retirement in 1999. After his retirement he worked part-time for Kulp Rental Car Co, Allentown, PA.



Surviving are wife Jean, daughter, Rochelle Metzger and fiance Thomas Byrne of Kunkletown, PA, brothers, Donald Ruch and wife Elaine of East Texas, PA, sisters, Louise Smith of Bethlehem, PA, Anna Ruch of Phoenixville, PA and Lorraine Miller wife of William of Kutztown, PA, grandchildren, Chad Metzger and wife Lisa, and Nicole Miller, wife of Joshua, great-grandsons Thomas, Lucas, and Oliver. He was predeceased by brother Richard, and great-grandson Grayson.



Contributions in Earl's memory may be made to St. John's UCC-Howertown, care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067.



Friends may call from 10-11 AM at St. John's UCC-Howertown, 22 Atlas Rd, Northampton, PA 18067. Services and inurnment will be held privately at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, PA.



