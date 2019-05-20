Earl D. Smoyer,88, of South Whitehall Township, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. He was the husband of the late Virginia (Hebig) Smoyer. Earl was born in Bath a son of the late Howard D. and Gladys I. (Miller) Smoyer. Earl was the long-time head custodian for the Kratzer Elementary School of the Parkland School District before retiring in 1993. He was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown where he sang on the choir. Earl was a member of the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he sang on the choir and was a member of the church council. He was U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict where he served on the USS Samuel B. Roberts. Earl was a member of the Fullerton American Legion Post # 367 where he served as a member of the honor guard. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. Earl was an avid fisherman and photographer. He enjoyed skeet and target shooting and had a passion for technology. Earl lived for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors: Daughter, Barbara A. and her husband Gary C. Fasolka of South Whitehall Township; grandchildren, Suzanne Fasolka of Northampton, Jackie Fasolka of Philadelphia, Brian Fasolka of New York City, Hilari Takacs, husband Nick of Northampton, Lauren House of Philadelphia; great-grandchildren, Elaina, Kendall, Alex and Anthony. Earl was pre-deceased by his son Jeffrey D. Smoyer. Services: 11:00 A.M. Friday in the Nativity Lutheran Church 4004 Tilghman St. Allentown. Call 10:00- 11:00 A.M. Friday in the church. Interment with military honors will be in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: Nativity Lutheran Church, 18104 or the Kratzer Elementary School PTO 2200 Huckleberry Road, Allentown PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary