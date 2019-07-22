|
Earl E. Mest, Sr., 89, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in his home. He and his wife, Shirley E. (Meckes) Mest, shared 69 years of marriage.
Born in Salisbury Township, he was the last living son of the late Clarence H. and Ruth E. (George) Mest. Earl worked as a foreman for PennDot for 23 years, until retiring in 1984. He was a member of Zion's Reformed UCC in Allentown. Earl was an avid gardener and always kept perfect shape to his lawn.
Survivors: his loving wife, Shirley; daughter-in-law, Deborah Mest of Bethlehem; 3 grandchildren, Mark Theoret and his wife Marybeth, Kimberly Arment and her husband Robert and Jennifer Colver; 5 great-grandchildren, Jalysa-Alexis Borbor, Alexis Borbor, Trent Theoret, Dominick Mest and Kali Rose Theoret; nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by a daughter Shirley Bucko and sons Earl, Jr. and Keith Mest.
Services: A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on July 22, 2019