Earl E. Smith Obituary
Earl E. Smith, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, at ManorCare Health Center, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Joan P. (Koch) Smith, who died in 2011. Born in Bethlehem, Earl was the son of the late Floyd and Mary (Buss) Smith. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War, and then became a machine mechanic for the Lawrence Silk Mills. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Survivors: son Cary M. Smith and his wife Mary Ann of Bethlehem; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Earl was predeceased by his wife Joan, his son Wayne Smith, his sisters Caroline Myers and Marie Smith, and his brother Harry Smith. Services: Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 14, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019
