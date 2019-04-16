Earl E. Stein, Jr., 92, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Irene (Butz) Stein. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Earl E. Sr. and Ellen (Ebert) Stein. He was a career Navy man, serving during WWII, Korean Conflict, participated in the Atomic Test at Johnston Island in 1962 and the Cuban Missal Crisis. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association branch 115, American Legion Post 367 - Fullerton, the Bethlehem MORA Club, Travelers Protector Association and past President of the FRA Naval Memorial in Washington DC. He was of the Lutheran faith. He is survived by his daughter Carol Breidenbach (Donald) of Lower Saucon; sons, James Stein of Myrtle Beach; Jeffrey Stein (Rodeen) of Northampton; brother, William Stein; sister, Jean Stein; 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 A.M. all from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial with military honors will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary