Mr. Earl Edward Westwood, 83, of Acworth, GA passed away on February 29, 2020. He was born in Mechanicsville, PA to the late Charles and Anna Schlegel Westwood on August 12, 1936. He was a lifelong member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Allentown, PA. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Jane Jones Westwood; brother, Thomas 'Buddy' Westwood; sister, Gladys Rothenberger; granddaughter, Michelle Dobson, son-in-law, Mike Murray.
Mr. Westwood worked at The Morning Call Newspaper for many years in Allentown PA. He enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, and playing baseball. He and Jane spent many vacations together and with family. He loved making people happy and seeing people with a smile on their face. Mr. Westwood taught his family a very hard work ethic.
Survivors include his loving children; son, Steven (Eileen) Westwood of Acworth, GA, three daughters, Joanne (Bruce) Tempone of Collegeville, PA, Mary Jane Murray of Las Vegas, NV, Carol (John) Dobson of Winter Garden, FL; brother, Edward (Faye) Westwood; grandchildren, Courtney Halbrooks, Jessica Newbern, Kimberly Ivey, Beth Rogers, Traci Tempone, Michael Remaly, Amber Baley-Johnson, Kirsten Murray, Heather Murray, Megan Grotefend and nine great grandchildren.
A service to honor Mr. Westwood will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kennesaw First Baptist Church. Please feel free to leave online condolences to the family at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuenralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 2336 South Ninth Street, Allentown, PA. 18103
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2020