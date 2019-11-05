Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Earl F. Stralo Obituary
Earl F. Stralo, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away November 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of 55 years to Sue A. (Snyder) Stralo. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Veronica (Drozda) and Rollin G. Stralo Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard the aircraft carrier- the USS Lake Champlain. Earl worked for 30 years as a stock chaser and receiver for Mack Trucks before his retirement. He was a member of Bethany UCC in Bethlehem. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, wood working and was an expert in home improvements. Earl was also an avid Eagles fan. He loved spending time with his grandson- Matthew aka "Spudders."

Survivors: wife- Sue A. Stralo; sons- Michael S. Stralo and companion Melanie Fluck, Tod Matthew Stralo and wife Kimberly Ann Stralo; grandchildren- Matthew Earl Stralo, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Rivera and Felicia Moreno; brother- Rollin Stralo Sr.; sisters- Dorothy Rudis and Barbara Marsteller. He was predeceased by his brothers- Ronald, Richard and Paul Stralo and sister- Gladys Stralo.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 9th 10-11:30AM with a Service at 11:30AM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Nisky Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Earl's memory to a .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019
