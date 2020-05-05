Earl J. Engleman, 83, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Whitehall Manor. He was the husband of the late Dorothy H. (Harris) Engleman, who died in 2016.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Earl G. and Bertha (Plessl) Engleman. Earl was a 1954 graduate of Allentown Vo-Tech High School. He worked for the former General Electric in Allentown as a utility worker for 30 years, and later for B-Braun Medical in Bethlehem as a line technician. Earl was a Mason, was always a hard worker and was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 12 in his younger years.
Survivors: Brothers, Ronald Engleman and his wife Juith of Northampton, Richard Engleman and his wife Sandra of Northampton and Jeffrey Engleman and his wife Phyllis of Coplay; step-daughter, Sandra Czajkowski and her husband William; step-son, Richard Watson and his wife Petra; 3 step-grandsons, Richard, Ronald and Robert Watson and their families; nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by a son Scott D. Engleman and a daughter Jennifer S. Engleman.
Services: Due to gathering restrictions, graveside services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Lehigh Valley Unit, 5151 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.