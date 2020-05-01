Earl Koch
Earl Koch, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly at home, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Mildred (Pearson) and Frank Koch. Earl was married to Theresa C. (Potoski) Koch with whom he celebrated 47 years of marriage until her death on April, 29, 2014.

Earl worked as a Heating and Air Conditioner Technician for Reilly Oil, and retired from the Bethlehem Area School District. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Earl was a member of various social clubs throughout the Lehigh Valley.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Diane Fenstermacher and Rene Lilly Nicholas E Koch, Denise Koch-Demyan and her husband James, Earl R Koch, Jr and wife Denise Koch, Micaheal A Koch and wife Debra, brothers, Richard and Norman Koch, and many grand and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 3 sisters.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
