Earl M. Gross, 90, of Breinigsville passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Evelyn M. (Greenawalt) Gross to whom he was married for 68 years. Born in Coopersburg, he was a son of the late Milton and Ella (Barron) Gross. He was a spot welder at for Mack Trucks for 32 years before retiring in 1988. Prior he worked for Modern Body Works in Allentown. Earl was a member of Breinigsville VFW Post 8282. He was active with the Breinigsville Little League for over 50 years.
Survivors; wife, Evelyn, sons, Jeffrey and wife, Louise; Terry and wife, Nancy; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Earl's memory may be made to Visually Impaired Association for the Blind 845 W, Wyoming St, Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019