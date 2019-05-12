Earl R. Dieterly of Columbus, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mt. Holly, NJ. He was 93. He was born on February 3, 1926 in Kintnersville, PA, the son of Russell A. and Esther D. (Wilhelm) Dieterly. His mother, father and brother preceded him in death as well as his wife Ruth R. (Stutzman) and his eldest son, Wayne E. Dieterly. His youngest son, Todd G. Dieterly, Sr. survives in Columbus, NJ with his family, wife, Karen S. (Dahlke), his son, Todd Jr. (T.J.), and daughters Cortney G. and Nicolle R. Earl was a graduate of Quakertown High School in Quakertown, PA and served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war Earl, along with his younger brother Kenneth started a successful church furniture business "Dieterly Brothers". Earl a Master Cabinet Maker, later was the Mill Foreman at Lehigh Lumber in Allentown, PA for more than 20 years. After the passing of his first wife, Earl married Stella Bracken-Leidy who also preceded him in death but they proudly have 10 great grandchildren Kathrann 15, Julie 11, & Caleb 8, Benjamin 10, Anna 8, Jack 8, Isaac 6, Rachel 4, Hank 2 and Grace 9 mos. Earl's greatest passions were serving the Lord though conversations with and prayers for others and his woodworking. Relatives & friends may attend his viewing on Monday, May 13 at the First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, 1341 Woodlane Road, Eastampton, NJ from 9-11am. Funeral services will be held at 11am at the church. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Earl's memory to , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements are under the direction of Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly. www.perinchief.com Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary