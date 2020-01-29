Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Earl R. Snyder Obituary
Earl R. Snyder, 62, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on January 27, 2020. He was born in Allentown, the son of Doris M. (Grow) Snyder and the late Harold C. "Iggy" Snyder. Earl is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Susan M. Snyder.

Earl will be lovingly remembered for being an avid fan of Penn State and the Philadelphia sports teams, the pride he openly displayed while at his children's games, the joy of watching his favorite shows on the History and Discovery Channels, and most importantly, the cherished time he spent with his family.

Earl was a graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He worked as a bartender for the Jefferson Democratic Club where he made many friends in the nearly 40 years he served there. Earl was a member of the Jeff's, the Heights A.A., Wanderers A.A., and the BVFHA. Earl had a special connection with his chocolate Lab, Kyra.

Earl will be dearly missed by his wife, Sue; mother, Doris; daughter, Katlyn M. Snyder; son, Ryan M. Snyder and future wife, Aubrey; sister, Cynthia J. Rule and husband, Roger N.; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Edward and Patricia Priestas.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. immediately followed by a service at 10 a.m. all at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably or in their favorite sports team attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to Because of a Dog, 2200 Belvidere Rd. Phillipsburg, NJ 08865. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
