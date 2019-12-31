|
Earl R. Swinehart, 96, formerly of Grant Street, Hazleton and a resident of Country Meadows Retirement Community, Allentown, died Thursday at Country Meadows.
Born in South Williamsport, June 26, 1923, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Forney) Swinehart and was a lifelong member of the former Diamond United Methodist Church, Hazleton.
Earl served in the Army during World War II and spent his entire career employed as a fleet manager for Stroehmanns Bakery.
He was a member of the Antique Car Club of Hazleton, and enjoyed gardening, hunting and bowling. Following retirement, he and a group of his friends would spend time going to the gym at the YMCA. He was also an avid Hazleton Area Cougars sports fan. Most especially he loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his former wife Lois Wagner; brothers Charles, James and Robert Swinehart and sisters Clara Belle, Julia and Mabel; son-in-law Dr. Francis A. Salerno.
Surviving are his wife, the former Kathryn LaBance; daughter Aleita Salerno of Fogelsville; granddaughter Ane Salerno-Mori and her husband Michael of Brooklyn, NY and son August; granddaughter Alison Salerno and her significant other John Puopolo II of Vermont; sister Florence Hammond and her husband Sam of Williamsport along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 10:30 AM from the Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 West Green Street, West Hazleton. Rev. Earl W. Roberts III of Lattimer United Methodist Church will preside. Burial will take place Monday at 1:30 PM in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call at the funeral home Thursday evening for a viewing period which will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again at the funeral home Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Memorial Donations to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 are welcomed by the family.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019