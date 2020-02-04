Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Earl W. Beltzner Jr.

Earl W. Beltzner Jr. Obituary
Earl William Beltzner, Jr., 73 ,of Bethlehem, beloved husband of Donna (Trinks) Beltzner, passed away February 3, 2020. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of Gladys (Koerner) Beltzner, of Bethlehem, and the late Earl W. Beltzner Sr..

Surviving with his wife and mother, are daughters: Sharon, wife of Butch Szmodis, of Hellertown; and Susan, wife of the late James Flaherty, of Sewell, NJ; grandchildren: Alexis, Paige, Brooke, Kayla, and Connor; and a sister, Virginia Reither, of Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Friday, Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main St., Hellertown. Viewing from 6-8 PM on Thursday and 10-11 AM on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl's memory may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. For more information, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020
