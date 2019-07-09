Earl W. Brunner, 96, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Betty Mae (Baringer) Brunner. They were married for 68 years. Born in Trappe, he was a son of the late Earl Sr. and Marian (Tyson) Brunner. Earl was a graduate of Ursinus College and completed graduate courses at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown where he served on the Vestry and Property Committees; as well as serving on a special committee to save and refurbish the original historic pipe organ. Earl was a veteran of World War II, having served in New Guinea and the Pacific. He worked for Mack Trucks for 44 years, retiring as Vice President of Fleet Sales & Product Planning with the WHQ Sales Engineering and National Accounts office in New York under his direction. Earl's Mack career started in Allentown in the Engineering Test Shed before he was transferred to the sales office in the Empire State Building and then to sales in the Plainfield, NJ office. Eventually he returned to Allentown and was promoted to Director of Sales Engineering. Earl was Mack's representative to the America Trucking Association in Washington, DC, working with trucking industry executives across the United States. He drove a loaded Mack truck in all 48 continental United States. Along with his wife Betty, Earl travelled around the world twice – one East to West and another West to East - and made many trips to Europe. In addition to travelling he enjoyed NASCAR, dirt-track midget racing, football games, trips in his motor home and boating on Lake Wallenpaupack.



Survivors: Sister-in-law, Dorothy Sheaffer of Ephrata; one niece, two nephews, one great-nephew; and a long-time family friend, Suzanne Sopko.



Services: 10:30 am Thursday, St. John's Lutheran Church, 37 S. 5th St., Allentown 18101. Call 9:30 – 10:30 am Thursday in the church. Interment will be private in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ephrata. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the church. Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019