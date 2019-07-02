Home

K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Earl W. Hottle Obituary
Earl W. Hottle, 81, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Country Meadows, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Swavely) Hottle. Earl worked in the garment industry in Allentown. He was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church. He served as former president and member of the Allentown Pigeon Club since 1961. Earl always said he was "A lover of life" and he proved it through his loyalty and generosity to family and friends.

Survivors: Cousins and best friends Terry Schmoyer, Curt Phillips, and Coco Rafael Rosario.

Services: 11am Friday, July 5, 2019, at K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. 46 E. Susquehanna St. Allentown. A calling period for family and friends will be held from 10am- 11am Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Emmaus Moravian Church Cemetery.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to - L.V. unit 3893 Alder Place Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on July 2, 2019
