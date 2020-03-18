Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550

Earl W. Miller


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl W. Miller Obituary
Earl W. Miller, 72, of Quakertown formerly of Coopersburg, Baltimore, and Richlandtown died March 14, 2020 in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, PA he was the son of the late Daniel W. & Mary M. (Bleam) Miller. He was the owner of the former Earl Mils Floral for 25 years in Coopersburg. Earl also was a part-time delivery driver for Alcomo's in Richlandtown and a floral designer for Pondelek's in Hellertown and the former Hilltop Florist in Perkasie. Earl also enjoyed researching family genealogy. He was a member of Finland Mennonite Church and a former member of West Swamp Mennonite Church where he was on the worship and music Commission, the Mission Commission, a Sunday School and VBS Teacher and sang on the worship and praise team and the Sr. choir. He is survived by a brother Harold C. "Hank" Miller (Joyce) of Sellersville. 2 nephews and 5 nieces along with great nephews and nieces, great great nephews and nieces. A sister-in-law Elsenia of Hatfield. Predeceased by two brothers Daniel R. & Clarence H. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Finland Mennonite Church 1750 Ziegler Road Pennsburg, PA 18073.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -