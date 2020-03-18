|
Earl W. Miller, 72, of Quakertown formerly of Coopersburg, Baltimore, and Richlandtown died March 14, 2020 in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, PA he was the son of the late Daniel W. & Mary M. (Bleam) Miller. He was the owner of the former Earl Mils Floral for 25 years in Coopersburg. Earl also was a part-time delivery driver for Alcomo's in Richlandtown and a floral designer for Pondelek's in Hellertown and the former Hilltop Florist in Perkasie. Earl also enjoyed researching family genealogy. He was a member of Finland Mennonite Church and a former member of West Swamp Mennonite Church where he was on the worship and music Commission, the Mission Commission, a Sunday School and VBS Teacher and sang on the worship and praise team and the Sr. choir. He is survived by a brother Harold C. "Hank" Miller (Joyce) of Sellersville. 2 nephews and 5 nieces along with great nephews and nieces, great great nephews and nieces. A sister-in-law Elsenia of Hatfield. Predeceased by two brothers Daniel R. & Clarence H. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Finland Mennonite Church 1750 Ziegler Road Pennsburg, PA 18073.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020