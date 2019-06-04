|
Ed Whelan, 76, of Breinigsville, passed away June 2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Fran (Gershman) Whelan for the past 43 years. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Thomas and Eleanor (Trainer) Whelan. Ed served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Survivors: Loving Wife; Son, Brian Whelan and his wife Amy; Daughter, Robin Dougherty and her husband Robert; Brother, Robert Whelan and his wife Aggie; Grandchildren, Aidan, Emily and Samuel. Services: Memorial Services 11AM Thurs., June 6th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A gathering will take place 10-11AM Thurs. at the funeral home. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031 or to the , 1123 E End Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019