Ed Whelan Obituary
Ed Whelan, 76, of Breinigsville, passed away June 2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Fran (Gershman) Whelan for the past 43 years. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Thomas and Eleanor (Trainer) Whelan. Ed served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Survivors: Loving Wife; Son, Brian Whelan and his wife Amy; Daughter, Robin Dougherty and her husband Robert; Brother, Robert Whelan and his wife Aggie; Grandchildren, Aidan, Emily and Samuel. Services: Memorial Services 11AM Thurs., June 6th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A gathering will take place 10-11AM Thurs. at the funeral home. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031 or to the , 1123 E End Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019
