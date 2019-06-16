|
|
Edgar I. Frack
Edgar I. Frack, Jr., 88, of Allentown passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the son of the late Edgar I. Sr. and Helen (Peters) Frack. Edgar graduated from Allentown High School Class of 1948. He worked as a brakeman for PBNE Railroad for 25 years before retiring in 1989. Edgar was a member of the American Legion Post #9 in Palmer Township as well as a lifetime member of Hogans Social Club in Allentown. He is survived by his nieces and nephews. He will be interred privately at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019