|
|
Edgar Milton Johnson, Jr., 71, of Phillipsburg, NJ passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Warren Campus in Phillipsburg.
Edgar was born in Phillipsburg, NJ on July 5, 1948 to the late Edgar "Spec" Milton Johnson, Sr. and Alice Rebecca Rothenhausler Johnson.
Edgar was, at one time, a nursing supervisor with Easton Hospital in Wilson Borough, PA. He also was employed with Wickes Lumber Co. of Phillipsburg. Most importantly, he was a stay-at-home dad for his daughter, Victoria, throughout her childhood. Edgar proudly served his country in the US Army Green Berets as a medic, for which he was fondly know as "Bacsi". Edgar was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School, Class of 1966. He was a huge Napoleonic buff and collector, enjoyed reading and smoking his cigars. Edgar was a volunteer at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts in Bethlehem, PA.
Edgar is survived by his loving daughter, Victoria Johnson of White Township, NJ. Edgar was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Alexsandra "Alice" Denysenko Johnson, who passed in 2017; and a sister, Irene May Hendricks.
A Time of Memories for Edgar will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 6pm at the Rupell Funeral Home, LLC; 465 Memorial Parkway; Phillipsburg, NJ 08865. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5pm until service time at the funeral home.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials may be made in Edgar's name to Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts; 427 N. New Street; Bethlehem, PA 18018. Online condolences may be submitted at www.rupellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020