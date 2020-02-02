Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Edith C. Engler Obituary
Edith C. Engler, 93, formerly of Emmaus and Allentown, passed away on February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, in Northampton. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Clarence C. and Elizabeth E. (Evans) Remaly. Edith was the wife of the late William F. Engler. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1944, and became an Assembler at General Electric. Edith was a member of St. John's UCC in Emmaus and the former St. Joseph's Lutheran Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Children, Curt F. Engler and companion Joyce Green, Gayle E. Diehl and husband Randy; Daughter-in Law, Janet Engler; Sister, Anna Campbell; 5 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Son William C. Engler and a Brother Harold J. Remaly.

Services: Memorial Service 10:30AM Thursday, February 6 at Bachman Kulik &Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A calling will be held Thursday 9:30-10:30AM. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
