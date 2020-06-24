Edith E. Gumhold
Edith E. Gumhold, 93, of Allentown, passed away on June 22, 2020, at Phoebe Nursing Home, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Julia (Lamb) Zotter. Edith was married to the late John J. Gumhold. Edith worked in the garment industry as a sewing machine operator and supervisor for 30 years. Her and John loved camping, music, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors: Daughters, Sherry A. Henneborn and husband Guy of Lancaster, Debbie Booros and husband Jim of Allentown; Sister, Ruth Lederer of Coplay; Grandchildren, Chris, Aubrey and Brandon; Great-Grandchildren, Cole, Avery and Bria. She was predeceased by her Sisters Violet Benkovic and Olga Ward.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
