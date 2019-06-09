|
Edith I. Rugis, 95 of Easton died June 5, 2019. She was the first woman Real Estate Broker in Northampton County, licensed in both PA & NJ. She held many positions for the Easton Board of Realtors and was proudly part of its founding. She also had an appraising business and insurance license for both states. An avid golfer, she is inscribed twice on the 'Wall' at Harker's Hollow. In later years she loved playing bridge with friends. She is survived by her son: Stan Rugis, grandson: Jake Rugis; sister Mary Bray; nieces and nephews. A daughter Janice; siblings: Chet, Pete, Tony & Gino Tomaino & Helen Worman died earlier. Services are 10:30 AM Tuesday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton, with visitation 5:30 to 7 PM Monday. Memorials may be made to Third Street Alliance, 41 N. 3rd St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 9, 2019