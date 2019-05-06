|
Edith L. David, 99, formerly of East Allentown, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Northampton. Her husband, Vincent G. David, died in 1992. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Alden A., Sr. and Jennie M. (Snyder) Fatzinger. She was a nurses aide at Phoebe Home in Allentown for many years. Survivors: Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by Sisters, Ethel Fatzinger, Myrna Heck and Grace Chock; and Brother, Alden A. Fatzinger, Jr.Services: Private. Arrangement by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019