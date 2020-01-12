|
|
Edith Lillian (Miller) Leister, age 94, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 6, 2020 at Independence Court in Quakertown, PA. She was the wife of the late Eugene W. Leister, who died in 2017 and with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. Born in Emmaus, PA she was a daughter of the late Herald Miller and the late Alice Hartman Miller. Edith graduated from Pennsburg High School in 1942. For many years, she worked as a cutter and seamstress in the fur clothing manufacturing industry. In her early years she enjoyed bowling and more recently she enjoyed talking with friends and family, near and far on the phone and watching sports on TV, especially the Phillies. She is survived by one son, Timothy Leister and his wife Joy of Fort Wayne IN; two daughters, Christine Fox and her husband Jay of Zionsville, PA and Patricia Eschbach and her husband Stephen of Harleysville, PA; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one sister, Arlene Huber and one brother, James Miller. You are invited to visit with Edith's family and friends from 10-11AM Monday January 20th, 2020, at Trinity Great Swamp Church, 9150 Spinnerstown Rd, Spinnerstown, PA 18968. A ceremony in celebration of her life will follow at 11AM. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to First United Church of Christ, 151 South 4th Street Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service 215-536-3343. Condolences at www.nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020