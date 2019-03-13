|
|
Edith Marie Mumbauer, 98, of East Greenville, passed away March 12, 2019. She was the widow of Marvin Mumbauer. Surviving is a son, Larry and his wife, Judith, of East Greenville; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren;and a daughter-in-law, Arlene, of Marietta, GA. She was pre-deceased by a son, Gerald, and a sister, Dorothy Benner.Services will be at 11 AM on Friday at Trinity Great Swamp UCC, 9150 Spinnerstown Rd, Spinnerstown, PA 18968. Friends may call from 10-11 AM at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019