Edith M. Schoch, 94, of Bethlehem passed away on January 25, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Schoch with whom she shared 72 of marriage. Born in Laurys Station, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Isabella (Peters) Larosh. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Randy Schoch and his wife Karen of Bethlehem, a brother, George Larosh, 2 grandsons and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald in 2017; sister, Jeanette O'Donnell; brothers, Allen, Ralph and Rudolph Larosh.
Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1st. at 11:00 A.M. in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME 527 Center St. Bethlehem, where relatives and friends may call from 10:30 A.M. until time of service. Burial - Bethlehem Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rosemont Lutheran Church would be appreciated. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020