Edith S. (Ricci) Casey, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph "Bob" Casey, Sr., and the youngest daughter of Pasquale and Ermina (Pincelli) Ricci. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Laura Casey and Sheila Fischel, her brother, Pasquale Ricci, Jr., and sisters Mary Cocchi, Anne Poole and Stef Dougherty.
A long-time resident of Allentown, PA, she retired from National Inserting Systems before moving to Florida to live with her oldest son.
Edith had a quick wit, a dry sense of humor, and a quiet strength, which inspired others. She enjoyed spending time with her very large family, and her favorite pastime was watching Jeopardy with her son.
She is survived by her sister, Teresa Shaeffer, sister-in-law, Ellie Fritsch, son-in-law, Mark Fischel, daughter, Lea, wife of Tony Pajakinas, sons, Geoff Casey, husband of Erin, Sean Casey, long-time partner of Lisa Marinelli, and Joseph Casey, Jr., husband of Donna, with whom she resided, as well as four granddaughters, seven grandsons, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the spring, and interment will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019