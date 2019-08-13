|
Edith Secoda (nee: Marozzi), aka Edie, aka Chippy, aka Bella, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Monday, August 12, 2019. Edith Ida, the 2nd youngest of ten children born to Pietro and Beatrice Marozzi, was born in Bristol, PA. She was the widow of Frank Secoda Jr. She is survived by her sister Emma; her children Frank and his significant other Carol, Sandra Lynn, David Michael and his wife Cori, and Judith Ann; her daughter-in-law Barbara; her grandchildren Jason, Jessica, Joshua, Stephen, Peter, Brandon, Lon, and Takara, her great-grandchildren Tyler, Alexandra, Silas, Anna, Raylan, and Charlie; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday evening, August 15, 2019 from 6 – 8 pm, and again on Friday morning 8:30 – 9:30 am at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am St Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow at St Mark Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019