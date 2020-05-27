Edith Simon, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, in her 97th year at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.



Edie was born in Brooklyn, New York, the fourth and youngest child of Harry and Sarah Frances (Olshen) Glickman. She was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College, Class of 1946. She was an outstanding student, and her career aspiration had been to become a physician. Her plans for a medical career were deferred when she married her husband, the late Murray S. Simon, in December 1946. After 17 years of being a mother and housewife, Edie decided to continue her education, and she earned a Master's Degree in Education at Kutztown State College in 1966. She then pursued her career as a Spanish teacher at Whitehall High School from 1967-1985. She was a positive force in the lives of her students and took great joy in their academic success. Each year, she would take her students on educational field trips during Easter vacation, alternating between Mexico and Spain on an annual basis.



She devoted her spare time to birdwatching, gardening, completing all of the puzzles in the daily newspaper and reading on a daily basis. A passion of hers had been weekly trips to Atlantic City, which she enjoyed immensely. She was a rabid fan of the New York Yankees, and loved trips to New York to see Broadway productions and to visit the Met and the MOMA. Edie had a zest for life that was infectious. Her smile and her enthusiasm for everything that she did made her an example of one who enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved languages and had decided to learn Chinese, German, and Russian on her own. Every day was an opportunity to learn and to participate in something new. Edie was always stylish and well-groomed, she was a true fashionista. Edie loved her family immensely and enjoyed their presence in her life.



Edie belonged to the American Association of University Women. She was a member of the Board of Directors of The Women's Division of The Jewish Federation of The Lehigh Valley. She was a 64 year member of Congregation Sons of Israel in Allentown and its Sisterhood. In addition, she had been a former member of the Allentown Jewish Community Center.



Survivors: Daughter, Carol Ann Miller and her husband Barry of Lansdale; Son Robert of Allentown; Granddaughter Marissa H. Miller Richman and her husband Jeffrey of Philadelphia.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions can be made to Congregation Sons of Israel, Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, Jewish Family Service, or the B'nai Zion Foundation.



