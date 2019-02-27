Edmond Williams, 85, of Allentown, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019. Ed was the husband of Marianne (Burder) Williams and they celebrated their 27th anniversary this past November. Born in Oto, Iowa, he was a son of the late John Ray Williams, and the late Loretta M. (Keitges) Williams. Ed was a Manufacture Representative for various companies during his career. Additionally he was a paper carrier for the Morning Call for many years. Ed proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown, where he volunteered many years at the church carnival. Ed was a member of the Aqua String Band, and the Northeast Variety Band, and marched in the Mummers Parade for many years. He just stopped marching in 2016. Ed was featured in the Morning Call for his Mummers Association. Ed was a member of the Coplay Saengerbund. Surviving with his wife Marianne, are his children: sons, Michael and David both of Allentown, and daughters, Penny wife of Jamie Franki of Concorc, NC, and Jennifer wife of Scott Wieder of Catasauqua. Ed's grandchildren are; Steven, Noah, Arica, and Alyson. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Donald, Wayne, and Marie Perry. Funeral services will be on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 9:30-1100. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary