It is with great sorrow and sadness the family of Edmund Joseph Cucci passed on June 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Edmund was born on November 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York. Edmund was a patriot and served in the Korean War. Edmund was a devoted family man and devout Christian and served in many callings for his church. His love of classical music, the opera and American History was known to his family and friends.



Edmund will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 37 ½ years Joyce: children, Patricia Cucci Ventra, Mary Cucci DePetris, Julius Cucci; 3 stepsons; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and sisters- Joan Fiorenti and Lillian Ristuccia.



Services will be held on Thursday, June 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1881 Van Buren Dr. Whitehall, PA 18052. A viewing will be held 9-10:30AM in the Relief Society Room and a Service will follow at 11AM in the Chapel. A Graveside Service at the Mausoleum will be held at 3PM in Somerset Hills Memorial Park 95 Mt. Airy Rd Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edmund's memory to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.