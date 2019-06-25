Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Relief Society Room of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1881 Van Buren Dr.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
hurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1881 Van Buren Dr.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Somerset Hills Memorial Park - the Mausoleum
95 Mt. Airy Rd
Basking Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Cucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund J. Cucci


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edmund J. Cucci Obituary
It is with great sorrow and sadness the family of Edmund Joseph Cucci passed on June 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Edmund was born on November 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York. Edmund was a patriot and served in the Korean War. Edmund was a devoted family man and devout Christian and served in many callings for his church. His love of classical music, the opera and American History was known to his family and friends.

Edmund will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 37 ½ years Joyce: children, Patricia Cucci Ventra, Mary Cucci DePetris, Julius Cucci; 3 stepsons; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and sisters- Joan Fiorenti and Lillian Ristuccia.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1881 Van Buren Dr. Whitehall, PA 18052. A viewing will be held 9-10:30AM in the Relief Society Room and a Service will follow at 11AM in the Chapel. A Graveside Service at the Mausoleum will be held at 3PM in Somerset Hills Memorial Park 95 Mt. Airy Rd Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edmund's memory to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now