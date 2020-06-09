Edmund S. "Eddie" Baraket, 72, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of the late MaryAnn E. (Korpics) Baraket, who passed away on November 7, 2015. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Edmund and Agnes (Ockovic) Baraket. Eddie attended Allen High School and later earned his Associates degree from L.C.C.C. He owned and operated Baraket Construction for many years, until retiring. Previously, he worked for Bethlehem Steel as a purchasing agent. He was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill. He was also a member of the New Temple Lodge #720 F. & A.M. and was a 32nd Degree Mason with Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown. Eddie was a long time Penn State Fan and has held season tickets since 1978. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and driving his corvette. He loved vacationing to Wildwood and Walt Disney World with his family. He was a hard worker and always enjoyed having conversations with family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Sons Joseph Baraket (Jessica) of Whitehall; daughters Melissa Baraket (Jon Hajducko), Suzy Baraket (Frank Donchez) all of Lenhartsville; grandchildren Alexus, Joshua, Ava, Sophia, Aiden, Alivia, William and Presley; sister Paula Baraket (Nancy) of Gildford, CT; brother Ken Baraket (Monika) of Emmaus; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife MaryAnn, he was preceded in death by his son Christopher Baraket.
SERVICES: A Drive-Thru Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 in compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.