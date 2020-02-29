Home

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
312 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
312 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map

Edna A. Teles


1930 - 2020
Edna A. Teles Obituary
Edna C. Teles, 89 of Bethlehem, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Born August 6, 1930 in Bethlehem, she was the youngest of the late Natvidad and Anibal Coruche's 9 children. She was the loving wife of the late Jaime G. Teles for 68 years before his passing in 2018.

Edna was a member of Holy Infancy Church. Edna and Jaime fell in love at first sight and together shared a special love for their family. She enjoyed music and singing at church and the Portuguese American Club. She was an avid Yankees and soccer fan. Edna especially loved and cherished time with her family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted daughter, Janice wife of Michael Concilio; daughter-in-law, Lynn Teles; sister, Ida Bemposto; grandchildren, Allyson wife of David Kaminsky, Tyler Teles, Kate wife of Ian Ferreira, Mallory Bauer, Evan Bauer and wife Emily, Colin Bauer, and five great grandchildren, Alex, Jameson, Gabriel, Camila and Willa. Edna was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jim Teles; four brothers and three sisters.

A viewing will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 from 8:45-9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Edna's name to Holy Infancy Catholic Church.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 29, 2020
