Edna Brown Ryan, 88, of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. A longtime resident of Bethlehem, PA, she was the wife of John J. Ryan, to whom she was married for 51 years prior to his death in 2004. Shortly after, she relocated to Florida to avoid the cold Pennsylvania winters.
She was born on November 14, 1931 in Leigh, England, the first child of Samuel Brown and Minnie Waterworth Brown. The family immigrated to the U.S. in 1936. They settled originally in Baltimore, MD, but ultimately ended up in Bethlehem, PA. She was a 1949 graduate of Liberty High School. While employed at the Bethlehem Steel Company, she met her husband John. They married in 1952. She became a dedicated mother to her six children. And as they came along, a loving Grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed volunteering at the Notre Dame of Bethlehem school library where her children attended. Her favorite pastimes were swimming at the YMCA, reading (especially mysteries), cross-stitching and traveling to see children and grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her sister to many exotic locations, relishing in each sites history. She was a devoted Catholic attending services at Notre Dame of Bethlehem and Sacred Heart Cathedral in Pensacola.
She will be lovingly remembered by all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Eileen (Robert) Sullivan and Deirdre Ryan of Pensacola, Fl and her sons, Christopher (Kristin) Ryan of Rochester, NY and Gregory (Amy) Ryan of Bethlehem. Her legacy will continue with her 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters, Dorothy Guinn and Marie (Doug) Bender. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by son, Michael and daughter, M. Victoria (Vicki).
The family thanks the staff of Summer Vista Assisted Living Facility for her care for the past two years. Also to her companion, Martha of First Light Home Care, for her unwavering devotion to our Mom(Grandma).
Private services will be held at a later date with interment in Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N 12th Ave Suite B, Pensacola, Florida 32504, who provided excellent care to our mother during her transition from this world to the next.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020