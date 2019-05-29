Edna G. (Peters) Diehl, 83, of Genesee, Potter County, formerly of Macungie, died Monday May 27, 2019 in the home of her granddaughter, Jennifer K. Cook. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Diehl who died last October. Born in Breinigsville, July 1, 1935, Edna was the daughter of the late Levi B. Sr. and Ida M. (Sherer) Peters. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for various textile mills in Emmaus for 37 years before retiring in 1992. Edna was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Fogelsville.Survivors: Son, Clifford R. Diehl of Ulysses, Potter County; brothers, Frederick F. Peters of Lehighton, Levi B. Peters, Jr. of Orefield, James A. Peters of Emmaus, Sherman R. Peters of Germansville; sisters, Caroline M. Dorney of Orefield, Katherine W. Frey of Whitehall, Maryann M. Mains of Allentown; granddaughter, Jennifer K. Cook and her husband Lewis with whom she resided; great grandsons, Jared and Tyler; predeceased by siblings, Pauline M. Trumbauer, Betty A. Gruber, Paul J. Peters.Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Nelson Quinones officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 – 11:00 am. Monday prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery of Fogelsville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary